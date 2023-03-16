The 10 best Tony Scott movies, ranked

At some point in the ’90s and early 2000s, it was rumored that if you asked around for visually stunning and action-packed films, your search would ultimately lead you to Tony Scott, one of the most admired and widely successful directors.

The British director sadly passed away in 2012, denying the world more of his brand of beautiful and outstanding action and thriller releases. Although the brilliant creative is no longer with us, he left behind an amazing collection of films dating all the way back to the 1960s when he started his career with the short film, One of the Missing.

For a chance to travel back in time and enjoy some of Tony Scott’s most revered works, here’s a compilation of the 10 best movies he left behind, ranked from least to best.

10. Crimson Tide

If you’re a fan of thrillers and the ever-so-vibrant talent of Denzel Washington, this title is the one for you. Crimson Tide is a thriller set in the middle of the ocean atop a U.S. nuclear submarine. The core values and morals of an executive order and a captain are weighed and tested when they receive an order to launch a missile. Thus, the duality of man is highlighted as the two debate whether to follow the order. It has several strong performances and coupled with a gripping story, it will feel like home for a viewer that favors military dramas.

9. Spy Game

Spy Game is an action-packed thriller that’s led by two of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors — Brad Pitt and Robert Redford. The story tells the tale of a veteran CIA agent who tries to rescue his protégé from the walls of a Chinese prison. The mentor-mentee dynamic shines forth as the movie trudges along, eventually endearing viewers with how the relationship between the two is portrayed. The 2001 film also features some fast-paced action sequences that leave audiences wanting more. Spy Game offers a different experience from the cut-and-dry action films that viewers are used to.

8. Days of Thunder

Racing dramas were fairly popular at the time this movie was released, and Tony Scott used his magic to put a spin on this entry as well. The movie stars Tom Cruise as Cole Trickle, a hot-headed race car driver who wants to win every race he sets his sights on. However, the driver has to undergo a mental transformation to understand the importance of teamwork to win the Daytona 500. Scott’s directing brings an entirely different edge to the tale, with astonishing racing scenes and an acclaimed soundtrack list to follow. The movie’s entertainment value alone earns it a place among his best works.

7. The Taking of Pelham 123

Scott used his clear vision to execute this film, a remake of the 1974 movie of the same name. Denzel Washington is once again enlisted to take on the lead role, in a performance that was widely praised, despite the film’s mixed reception. Washington acts as a subway dispatcher who minds his business and goes on about his day, but as fate would have it, he ends up negotiating with a group of hijackers who have taken an entire train hostage. The Oscar winner delivers a strong performance portraying a hero trying to save the day.

6. Man on Fire

Man on Fire is yet another film made by Scott starring Denzel Washington. He is cast as a former CIA agent assigned to be the bodyguard of a young girl in the suburbs of Mexico. In the manner of most movies involving former CIA bodyguards and aristocratic families, the little girl is kidnapped. Washington’s character, John W. Creasy, is dragged on a hunt to get the girl back by all means. Brutal violence, action-packed scenes, and thrilling encounters ensue, giving immense satisfaction to lovers of action and drama. Man on Fire is often cited as one of Washington’s best acting performances.

5. Unstoppable

Unstoppable is an uncanny name for a movie about an out-of-control train packed with hazardous chemicals which must be stopped before it crashes and results in catastrophic consequences. The disaster-thriller stars Chris Pine and Denzel Washington as two railroad workers who must work together to stop the train by all means. The chemistry between the pair adds another layer to all the entertainment already available as the two battle against time. Unstoppable was Scott’s last film as a director before his passing.

4. Top Gun

Top Gun is tied to the reasons that Tom Cruise is a household name today. Cruise stars as an exceptional fighter pilot who attends the navy’s elite fighter school, where he has to compete with other pilots. He eventually meets an instructor he falls in love with on his journey. The directing of Top Gun brings unbelievable jet-fighting scenes to the screen and leaves viewers wide-eyed at some of the stunts and maneuvers portrayed on set. One of his most successful works as a director, Top Gun grossed over $350 million against a budget of $15 million, and the highly acclaimed sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, is dedicated to Scott.

3. True Romance

True Romance was written by the legendary Quentin Tarantino and directed by Scott. The film is notable for its stellar cast, featuring names such as Christopher Walken and Gary Oldman. The movie stars Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette as a young couple who flee for their lives after doing the unimaginable — stealing a suitcase full of cocaine. Naturally, the movie is a violent one and is a must-watch for fans of crime dramas.

2. Déjà Vu

A strong contender for the best time travel-themed film with the most fitting title, Déjà Vu is a brilliant action thriller that casts Denzel Washington as an agent who travels back in time to prevent a problematic terrorist attack. Scott used his impressive eye to take the audience on a wonderful journey of time travel, leaving viewers wondering if it could really exist or not. While watching this classic, science fiction, and action lovers would feel right at home.

1. The Hunger

Should you ever wonder what an erotic and stylish vampire movie would look like, The Hunger is a perfect fit, and the cult following it has accrued over the decades since its initial release is proof of its brilliance. The Hunger follows an old vampire couple on a frantic search for a means to sustain their vitality. They become entangled with a doctor, which leads to a unique and horrific tale that most fans of the legendary director would find memorable.

This was Scott’s first full-length feature film release and is widely cited as one of his finest works ever. As is the standard with Scott, the movie features mind-blowing cinematography and stellar acting performances that leave little to be desired. His ability to tell compelling stories and create memorable characters was unparalleled in the industry, and his catalog left enough gems that there is a Tony Scott movie out there for every kind of viewer.