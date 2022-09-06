Howl at the moon with these top 10 werewolf flicks

Unlike vampire movies, there’s a considerable shortage of decent films when it comes to the genre of werewolves. Indeed, it seems that many werewolf films are characterized by poor acting, weak plots, and unfortunate special effects. However, there are still some gems out there, especially the older ones which still stun despite being slightly dated.

With the Halloween season just around the corner, this is the perfect time to binge watch some monster classics. The following list includes the 10 best werewolf films that’ll get you in the spooky mood.

10. Howl (2015)

Howl is a British horror film set during a heavy thunderstorm on a full moon night. After a train is derailed in a forested area a few miles from its destination, the passengers learn that the emergency team will not be able to reach the train due to the downed trees along the line. And when a menacing creature attacks those on the train, the passengers must unite to survive until morning.

While poor special effects and makeup characterize many werewolf movies, this is not the case with Howl. Not only does the werewolf come across as realistic, but the film is also set in a foggy English countryside, which adds to the creepiness. And although it’s a low-budget film, it’s well-considered and balanced with a surprising ending.

9. The Wolf Man (1941)

After the death of his brother, Larry Talbot returns to his father’s ancestral castle in Wales. He meets a beautiful woman, Jenny Williams, who he escorts to a local carnival. At the carnival, they meet a mysterious gypsy fortune teller who turns into a werewolf and attacks Jenny, forcing Larry to kill the gypsy. Unfortunately, Larry is bitten during the fight and learns that this will cause him to become a werewolf at each full moon. Now, he must evade the villagers if he hopes to survive the full moon night.

As an undisputed horror classic, The Wolf Man is an excellent performance by the actor who plays Larry Talbot, Lon Chaney Jr. Additionally, the film enormously influenced subsequent werewolf movies.

8. Wolf (1994)

When the aging publisher Will Randall is demoted from editor-in-chief and his job given to his protégé, he finds that he’s at the end of his rope. However, after being bitten by a wolf, Will finds himself more competitive and vitalized than ever and uses his new heightened abilities to grasp his new life.

Jack Nicholson is exceptionally well cast for this film as the werewolf, while his female opposite, Michelle Pfeiffer, provides the movie with the softer touch needed to make it more enjoyable. It’s a story that’s done with style and class and perfectly combines drama, horror, and romance.

7. Werewolves Within (2021)

Within the small town of Beaverfield, proposals for a new gas pipeline have created a rift in the inhabitants. And when a snowstorm traps residents of the town in the local inn, Finn, a newly appointed ranger, and Cecily, a postal worker, must maintain peace and attempt to solve the mystery of the ominous creature that has been plaguing the community.

This film is a solid blend of murder mystery with comedy. With the snowstorm trapping the residents in the town, the isolation trope is in full swing, making the situation direr. It’s an amusing slow burn that will keep you guessing until the end.

6. Brotherhood of the Wolf (2001)

In this French movie, it’s 1764, and a beast is stalking the humans and animals of the French countryside with terrible savagery. And when the attacks become so threatening to the well-being of the French people, the king of France sends conveys to track and kill the creature known as the Beast of Gevaudan. Not knowing whether the beast is a wolf, lion, or something more sinister, as no one has been able to get a good look at it, the hero, Gregoire de Fronsac, along with his companion Mani, will have to find the beast while battling conspiracy.

Brotherhood of the Wolf is a period horror martial arts werewolf movie, and those pieces fit together surprisingly well to create a riveting mystery. And although there is never a chance to get a good look at the creature, it’s enough to know that it’s big, menacing, and dreadful.

5. Underworld (2003)

Underworld follows Selene, a vampire who finds herself in the middle of a war between her vampire clan and a brotherhood of werewolves. And when she meets Michael, a human who is being sought by the werewolves for unknown reasons, they begin a forbidden relationship.

This film puts a fresh spin on the vampires and werewolves trope by combining the two in an action-packed experience. There’s horror, suspense, conspiracy, gore, and a little bit of romance.

4. Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man (1943)

Larry Talbot, the Wolf Man, travels to locate the one man who can rid him of his werewolf tendencies, Dr. Frankenstein. But when Frankenstein is found to be dead, Talbot must go to the doctor’s old castle to find his research. There, he meets Frankenstein’s monster.

As a direct sequel to The Wolf Man and Ghost of Frankenstein, it’s probably the best of the bunch. With chilling and atmospheric cinematography and a cheeky concept, it’s an excellent blending of two classic monster concepts.

3. Ginger Snaps (2000)

Brigette and Ginger Fitzgerald are two sisters who are outcasts in their neighborhood. And when the edgy 16-year-old Ginger is bit by a werewolf during a full moon on the same day as she has her first period, she begins her transformation into a woman, as well as a transformation into something supernatural. With the help of a new friend, Sam, Brigette races against time to find a cure for Ginger.

The film has an excellent script and is a realistic portrayal of the lives of teenagers. It’s an unique spin on an old concept with unpredictability and originality. It brilliantly weaves together the pain of coming of age and the changes that come with being a lycanthrope.

2. Silver Bullet (1985)

In the small, peaceful town of Tarker’s Mills, violent murder threatens its inhabitants. And while the townspeople believe it to be the work of a psychotic killer, who they intend to hunt down, Marty Coslaw, a parapelgic boy, is convinced that the killer is a werewolf. After he escapes an attack by the monster, he and his sister Jane must prepare to apprehend the werewolf, and save the town.

The story is engrossing, filled with plot twists, and very entertaining. Along with the likable characters, charming acting, and generous humor, this film is loads of fun and whizzes along at an energetic pace.

1. An American Wolf in London (1981)

When a werewolf attacks two American college students taking a tour of Britain, one dies, and the other is mauled. And although the werewolf is killed, it reverts to its original human form, and the town’s citizens refuse to acknowledge that it exists. The surviving American then dreams of hunting as a four-legged creature. This is followed by his friend and other victims appearing to him and demanding that he commit suicide to release them from a curse that keeps them trapped between the world of the living and the world of the dead.

Despite its dark premise, An American Wolf in London is a comedy film, albeit with horror elements. Indeed, the movie’s appeal is its combination of horror, action, suspense, and humor. Another notable part of the film is the special effects, which received an Oscar. They’re legitimately disturbing and very well done.