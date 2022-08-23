‘The Black Phone’ director teases a stacked slate of upcoming projects

Renowned director Scott Derrickson is certainly no stranger when it comes to striking success in the realm of cinema. And after the ever-popular Doctor Strange electrified moviegoers and Marvel fanatics alike, the 56-year-old director followed this success with supernatural horror The Black Phone — which received tremendous critical praise and commercial success.

Now, months after the Ethan Hawke vehicle grossed over $150 million, Derrickson sat down to chat with DiscussingFilm, where he revealed that a variety of eye-popping projects are on the horizon — including two television series, another horror movie, and a broader feature film.

I can’t talk specifically about what I’m going to do, but I can say that I’ve got a number of things. I’ve got two television shows. I’ve got a big event movie. I’ve got another horror film. I’ve got a number of things that are all pretty close and ready to go. I’m not sure exactly what I’m going to do next, or in what order, but I’ve got a lot of work lined up. I’ll definitely be busy for the next couple of years. There was a big gap in time between Doctor Strange and The Black Phone, and this isn’t going to be like that.

Along with Doctor Strange and The Black Phone, Derrickson’s breathtaking filmography includes The Day the Earth Stood Still, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Sinister, and Deliver Us from Evil — which beautifully showcases Derrickson’s admirable work in the horror genre thus far, which strikes major hope for horror fans when it comes to Derrickson’s next spooky project.

While exclusive details on these future projects remain unknown for now, film fanatics can surely expect several more wild journeys under Derrickson’s belt — and, with the box-office still desperate to gain stamina after the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for more movies from Derrickson is definitely high.

The Black Phone is available now on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD.