The blood-soaked opening chapter in a trilogy that’s still threatening to be finished after 20 years cleaves its streaming enemies in two

Quentin Tarantino might be sticking to his guns by repeatedly underlining that his upcoming 10th movie will be his last as a feature film director, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the Kill Bill trilogy won’t be finished.

Even though it’s been 20 years since Uma Thurman first embarked on her two-part roaring rampage of revenge, speculation that Vol. 3 will eventually rear its head continues to bubble away in the background, even if the chances of it happening as a theatrical experience are slim-to-none following Tarantino’s assertions that he’s walking away from the silver screen imminently.

That being said, the two-time Academy Award winner has already published a novel set within the world of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and it’s not as if he’s going to abandon creative or artistic pursuits entirely. For example, Kill Bill Vol. 3 could theoretically happen as a novel, a comic book, a stage play, an animation, or even a TV series, and it wouldn’t find its creator walking back on his promise to exit the cinema business once he hits double figures.

There’s clearly still an audience there for the Bride slicing and dicing her way to redemption, with FlixPatrol naming Vol. 1 as one of the top-viewed titles on both Chili and iTunes this weekend. Tarantino doesn’t technically have to direct it, either, although you get the distinct impression he’s not the sort of person who’d let another creative mind come anywhere close to taking on something he built himself from the ground up.