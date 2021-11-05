The Book Of Boba Fett Fan Theory Suggests A Solo Character Is The Big Bad

The first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett gave us a peek into the show’s focus on Star Wars‘ underworld. Though with Fett now Tatooine’s kingpin of crime, he’s set to face some challengers. We saw a variety of small-time gangsters in the trailer, but an interesting fan theory posits a key Solo: A Star Wars Story character as the main antagonist.

That film ended with Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra becoming the public figurehead of the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate, working under its leader Darth Maul. But with the film now considered a narrative dead end after its high-profile failure at the box office, many thought we’d never see where they went next.

But Qi’ra hasn’t completely vanished. The character made an unexpected reappearance in a recent issue of the comic Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters. Set around the time of The Empire Strikes Back, we see that she’s assumed control of the Crimson Dawn after Maul’s death.

All this makes the fan theory that Qi’ra could reappear in The Book of Boba Fett quite convincing. After all, Fett will still be establishing himself and his organization, while Crimson Dawn has the resources and motive to squash any new rivals before they become a threat.

If Qi’ra were to return, she’d be in her early 40s in the time period of The Book of Boba Fett, meaning the 35-year-old Emilia Clarke could reprise the role without too much trouble. Honestly, this particular theory makes so much sense that I’ll be surprised if she doesn’t appear or that the Crimson Dawn isn’t a plot point.

We’ll find out when The Book of Boba Fett begins airing on Disney Plus on December 29.