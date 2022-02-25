Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand was one of the best things about The Book of Boba Fett. First introduced in The Mandalorian episode ‘The Gunslinger’, Shand is an expert assassin and merc for hire. Over the course of The Book of Boba Fett, we saw how she survived her near-fatal injuries, why she feels indebted to Fett, and how her skills make her his most trusted and competent lieutenant.

With that in the can, Wen has jumped ship to another iconic franchise. She’s providing voice work for upcoming HBO Max movie Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. The announcement came via her Instagram, with Wen posting an image of herself in the recording booth:

But Wen isn’t the only Star Wars alumnus making the jump. Mark Hamill is also listed in the cast, and he has a very long history with Scooby-Doo projects, stretching all the way back to 1973’s The New Scooby-Doo Movies. Since then, he’s appeared in many TV shows and movies, often playing the villain cursing those pesky inquisitive kids and their dog.

Who the pair will be playing in Holiday Haunt remains to be seen. The plot will see a young Scooby-Doo and Shaggy celebrating their first Christmas together, which will be marked by a trip to a holiday resort owned by Fred’s uncle Ned.

This won’t be all candy canes and presents, though, as — you guessed it — the resort is dealing with a nasty ghost problem. Who better to solve this than the young Mystery Incorporated?

Scoob!: Holiday Haunt will arrive on Paramount Plus in late 2022.