‘The Boys in the Boat’ movie release, trailer, cast, and more

The Boys in the Boat is a sports based drama that tells the true story of the University of Washington rowing team at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Based on Daniel James Brown’s book of the same name, the trailer for the film dropped today, and it gave us a glimpse of Depression-era America and Nazi Germany.

Who is directing?

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

George Clooney is sitting behind the camera this time, directing the movie rather than starring in it, proving that he is more than just another Batman actor. It’s not his first time in such a role either with the actor directing plenty of hits including The Ides of March (which he also starred in). He’s also directed his fair share of historical dramas and sports films before, so it’s safe to say his experience makes him the perfect candidate to direct such a film.

The Cast

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

It’s a relatively fresh-faced cast, with Callum Turner, Sam Strike, Thomas Elms, and Jack Mulhern as our titular boys in the boat. Other cast members include Joel Edgerton, who plays the teams coach, Al Ulbrickson, and Peter Guinness, who plays George Pocock, the man responsible for building the rowboat used by the American team.

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

The drama is set to release on the 25th of December, so fortunately, there won’t be long to wait. Although it will only be available in theaters initially, it will be available for streaming sometime in the new year. When exactly we can’t say, although it will likely be sometime in between January and April.