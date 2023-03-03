The cast of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ has already taken over the MCU’s multiverse

There is one multiverse movie that people can’t stop talking about and it’s not Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, or even Spider-Man: No Way Home. Still, Marvel can rest a little easier knowing they have half the cast of the critical hit Everything Everywhere All at Once in their ranks, already.

Starting with the goddess that is Michelle Yeoh, who brilliantly leads the ensemble cast of Everything Everywhere as laundromat owner and multiverse savior Evelyn, the 60-year-old actress appeared in the MCU not once but twice. Yeoh played Aleta Ogord in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the wife of Stallone’s Stakar Ogord and a member of his Ravager Clan.

Was Aleta a variant of Yeoh’s second, and much more important, character in the Marvel franchise? We don’t know. However, we do know that Yeoh was very much a scene-stealer in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as Ying Nan, Shang-Chi and Xu Xialing’s aunt and one of the protectors of Ta Lo.

The great Stephanie Hsu, none other than Everything Everywhere‘s Jobu Tupaki, was also in Shang-Chi for a brief moment as a friend of the title hero and Katy. Meanwhile, the legendary James Hong was featured in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Melinda May’s dad, and Ke Huy Quan will join the cast of Loki in the show’s second season.

Considering both Everything Everywhere and the MCU have made the multiverse a reality in their respective worlds, there is not much stopping us from believing that the two are actually linked, with each actor’s different characters across both films just being variants of one another.