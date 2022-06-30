The cast of ‘Thor’ played ‘Spin the Mjolnir’ on Kimmel and the results were thunderous
On American game shows, you win cars, dream vacations, and more money than most people would know what to do with. On Canadian game shows, you win a beautiful parka. And on Asgardian gameshows, you win the opportunity to get drunk with Guillermo Rodriguez while the rest of us win a belly full of laughter.
Indeed, the star-studded cast of Thor: Love and Thunder made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to play a rollicking game of “Spin the Mjölnir,” in which contestants sit down with Guillermo, who’s donned in full Asgardian attire, and spin a Mjölnir-styled wheel to see if they’ll have to take a tequila shot, smash produce with a hammer, or feed a snack cake to Guillermo with a stick.
Even more entertaining than whatever shenanigans were thrown at the cast was seeing just how much fun they were having with it all, especially Taika Waititi, who trolled the wheel a couple of times and came up with a title for a companion game show, “Who Wants To Be A Mjölnaire.”
Chris Hemsworth found himself in perhaps the most awkward position during the show, as the show’s ever-powerful rules decreed that he had to draw a pencil sketch of his naked father. Hemsworth bent the rules by depicting his in-universe father, Odin, but the result still remained inappropriate for YouTube.
The show ended with all four contestants sharing a tequila shot with Guillermo, with the standout being Natalie Portman’s, who wound up enabling Guillermo’s sacrilegious act of soaking a Twinkie in tequila before taking a big, righteous chomp.
Thor: Love and Thunder releases in cinemas on July 8.