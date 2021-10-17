The Crown Season 5 Set Photos Showcase Charles And Diana

The next season of Netflix’s hit royal drama The Crown is now in production, and the latest set photos showcase yet another uncanny recreation of true events. Season 4 was possibly the most gripping yet thanks to its depiction of the beginning of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s fraught marriage, and season 5 will continue the story of the troubled couple as the show moves into the 1990s.

Previously, the roles were filled by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin, but as fans know by now, The Crown recasts its characters every two seasons, so from season 5 on Charles and Diana will be played by Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki instead. And the pair of them look uncannily like the real royals they’re portraying in these new photos from location filming in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Check them out via People below:

The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West Require a Double Take as Diana and Charles https://t.co/ykSbjVXmCp — People (@people) October 13, 2021

As you can see from the comparison image highlighted in the tweet above (the set pic is on the left and an original paparazzi photo is on the right), the two actors have been transformed into the spitting images of their characters. Debicki, in particular, looks like the real Lady Spencer’s doppelganger with her short haircut and shades. The scenes being filmed in Spain appear to be tackling the couple’s infamous trip to Italy in 1991. That’s believed to have been a major turning point for their relationship which led to the dissolution of their marriage.

Season 5 will also see the debut of Imelda Staunton in the leading role of Queen Elizabeth II, replacing Olivia Colman, with Jonathan Pryce taking over as Prince Philip from Tobias Menzies. Lesley Manville assumes the part of Princess Margaret from Helena Bonham Carter. Meanwhile, as Gillian Anderson exits as Margaret Thatcher, Jonny Lee Miller steps in as her successor as UK Prime Minister, John Major.

As per the series’ usual release strategy, The Crown season 5 is expected to land on Netflix sometime towards the end of 2022.