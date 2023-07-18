‘The Dark Knight’ and its pre-Barbenheimer cinematic rival celebrate their 15th anniversaries

Before there was Barbenheimer, there was The Dark Mamma Mia.

The Dark Knight is once again being celebrated as perhaps the greatest superhero of all time on the 15th anniversary of its release. And in anticipation of another Christopher Nolan film coming out this week, Oppenheimer — and its competition, Barbie — people are also celebrating the proto-Barbenheimer rivalry that occurred way back then.

It’s hard to believe the iconic Heath Ledger performance as the Joker, which won him a posthumous Oscar, was released way back on July 18, 2008. The film is arguably so timeless it feels like it came out yesterday.

Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' was released 15 years ago today 🦇 pic.twitter.com/fcz9imQhNm — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 18, 2023

Though there certainly is some computer-generated imagery in the movie, many of the scenes that stand the test of time the most in The Dark Knight were created using practical effects in-camera. This was a rarity back then and even less common today, which many fans rightfully celebrate.

Nolan has always been a filmmaker to use practical effects wherever possible and The Dark Knight was no different. Som stunning miniature and scale model work throughout the film…



29/46 pic.twitter.com/kTwoBApUJ9 — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) July 18, 2023

And who can forget Ledger’s iconic introduction in the bank heist scene, which also represented the first use of a feature film scene filmed with IMAX cameras?

15 years ago today, “The Dark Knight” premiered in theaters and would go on to gross $1.6B off of a $185M budget 🃏🎬 pic.twitter.com/V7NgXT0GHF — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) July 18, 2023

With Oppenheimer and Barbie‘s dual release hitting cinemas this weekend, it can be easy to forget The Dark Knight had a somewhat similar rivalry with the much more light-hearted musical film Mamma Mia!

15 years ago today, ‘THE DARK KNIGHT’ and ‘MAMMA MIA’ released on the same day. pic.twitter.com/RzguwVvtk1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 18, 2023

It’s funny to think that there was a time when fans lashed back against the casting of Ledger, only for him to turn in one of the greatest performances in movie history.

The Dark Knight was released OTD in 2008.

When Heath Ledger was cast as Joker, the backlash was savage. While they were complaining Ledger was busy turning in a powerhouse performance. He has just 30 minutes screen time in the movie, what he does in that time is incredible. pic.twitter.com/C76HUrgbeQ — The Sting (@TSting18) July 18, 2023

Even after The Dark Knight‘s triumph 15 years ago, Nolan fans are eating well these days, with his latest film Oppenheimer hitting theaters on July 21.