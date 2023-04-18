The darkest ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ scene could have an explanation that’s more hilarious than harrowing

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is fast approaching, and with it the daunting reminder that we’re running out of time to grant our hearts the necessary callouses to make it through this one without sobbing. Indeed, with what’s seemingly a new reminder every day that this is the end of the Guardians as we know it, we’ll all have to be prepared for a tragic death or two once Vol. 3 hits theaters.

And nothing has telegraphed this quite like the trailers have (Dave Bautista’s imminent MCU departure is a bit less coy, perhaps, but we digress); the sheer sentimentality behind some of Rocket’s lines coupled with a few clips of raw, unadulterated emotion is all the info we need to know that this will one doozy of a tearjerker.

But, as r/marvelstudios, perhaps regretfully, has chosen to ask; what if it isn’t?

We all know that one clip from the trailers where Star-Lord seems to give in to pure agony as he screams sorrowfully at what appears to be a medical bed of some sort, and it’s no stretch to say that this moment will be one of the film’s top candidates for waterworks real estate. But, the internet is full of comedians, and when asked what might be going on in this scene, they saw an opportunity and took it in the blink of an eye.

Of all the cheesy interpretations of this markedly foreboding scene, though, one user took the cake by several orders of magnitude.

But, of course, some people just had to come along and ruin the fun with their serious fan theories, and if there are prophets among this thread, it’s not looking too good for Mantis, Drax, or Rocket, despite the latter of the three seeming like too obvious of a fatality at this point.

No one may be able to hear you scream in space, but we reckon the final cut of this particular scream emitted by Star-Lord, whatever (or whoever) he’s screaming for, will echo in the hearts of many of a viewer. And on the off-chance that he really did step on a Lego? Well, then those screams will likely be directed at James Gunn for pulling such a delicate fast one on us.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will release to theaters on May 5.