The DCEU army mobilizes to defend ‘Black Adam’ from bad reviews

Perhaps it’s how loudly the film has made its ambitions as a DC Extended Universe revitalizer clear, or perhaps critics are just reluctant to give the DCEU the time of day. Whatever the reason, Black Adam doesn’t look to be off to the greatest start with critics, currently nesting an unfavorable 54 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

But critics look to be taking only a very small piece of the Black Adam pie in the wider scope of things; from Dwayne Johnson having poured his heart and soul into the project to what the film could ultimately mean for the future of the DCEU, Black Adam‘s box office numbers seem all but locked and loaded, destined to decimate the critical response.

Indeed, one need only point to the Twitter buzz currently enveloping the film’s imminent release to confirm that the DC Comics faithful won’t be letting Black Adam sink into obscurity.

Those that were lucky to grab advanced screenings offered some promising thoughts, while others outright declared that critics have no power here.

i laughed, i gasped, i panicked, i smiled, i almost cried, and then i cheered. it was amazing. #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/WcRp5AavKP — vee saw black adam (@detectivetitans) October 19, 2022

I'm still going opening night

Cause Black Adam doesn't give a fuck about rotten tomatoes #BlackAdam In theatres OCT 21st ⚡️ 🌎 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/mttxLsUeZt — Sixth ⚡️ (@SixthPunisher) October 19, 2022

After all, a 50s-range approval rating never stopped some instant classics from becoming so.

According to Rotten Tomatoes scores, #BlackAdam is a certified instant classic.😂 pic.twitter.com/lDBRk2LkJx — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) October 19, 2022

And, of course, the hype is all brought home by Dwayne Johnson himself, who we’re all but certain would have broken his back to get this movie made if the need arose.

DJ was born for this. #BlackAdam is a career best for @TheRock in what’s easily one of DC’s best efforts. It’s wall-to-wall spectacle, funny as heck & sets a bright course for the future. Had an absolute blast. @blackadammovie pic.twitter.com/x0g1QhXYn2 — Ryan (@itsRyanUnicomb) October 19, 2022

Insane audience reaction last night for #BlackAdam in London 🔥🔥🔥

Blown away. https://t.co/JtXDW1FyM7 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 19, 2022

For those of you looking to join the vanguard against the DCEU’s more prominent detractors, Black Adam will be releasing to theaters on Oct. 21.