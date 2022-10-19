The DCEU army mobilizes to defend ‘Black Adam’ from bad reviews
Perhaps it’s how loudly the film has made its ambitions as a DC Extended Universe revitalizer clear, or perhaps critics are just reluctant to give the DCEU the time of day. Whatever the reason, Black Adam doesn’t look to be off to the greatest start with critics, currently nesting an unfavorable 54 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
But critics look to be taking only a very small piece of the Black Adam pie in the wider scope of things; from Dwayne Johnson having poured his heart and soul into the project to what the film could ultimately mean for the future of the DCEU, Black Adam‘s box office numbers seem all but locked and loaded, destined to decimate the critical response.
Indeed, one need only point to the Twitter buzz currently enveloping the film’s imminent release to confirm that the DC Comics faithful won’t be letting Black Adam sink into obscurity.
Those that were lucky to grab advanced screenings offered some promising thoughts, while others outright declared that critics have no power here.
After all, a 50s-range approval rating never stopped some instant classics from becoming so.
And, of course, the hype is all brought home by Dwayne Johnson himself, who we’re all but certain would have broken his back to get this movie made if the need arose.
For those of you looking to join the vanguard against the DCEU’s more prominent detractors, Black Adam will be releasing to theaters on Oct. 21.