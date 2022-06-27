The DCEU’s Batgirl and Supergirl unite to show they’re real-life superfriends

The DCEU’s two newest heroines are already crossing over. The next 12 months or so will see a pair of comic book icons make their long-awaited debuts in the franchise — namely Batgirl and Supergirl, as played by Leslie Grace and Sasha Calle, respectively. Grace’s Batgirl movie is the first to come our way, hitting HBO Max this winter, while Calle features as the Girl of Steel in next summer’s The Flash.

But the two actresses have now given us a taste of what’s to come by sharing an adorable selfie that’s sure to leave fans daydreaming about a world’s finest team-up happening in the DCEU. Grace posted a photo of herself posing with Calle, captioning it “we saving all da universes… ya hurddd meh!”

we saving all da universes… ya hurddd meh! @SashaCalle pic.twitter.com/KKDIhertGg — Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) June 26, 2022

Calle then retweeted the pic, adding, “That’s my batgirl right there! Un corazón de oro x.”

That’s my batgirl right there! Un corazón de oro x https://t.co/rW2mMCcZgW — Sasha Calle (@SashaCalle) June 26, 2022

Naturally, these posts have got people already demanding a Batgirl/Supergirl film.

A crossover has to happen eventually, right?

I can’t wait for the team up 😭 pic.twitter.com/rsdDZ0PmYP — JT|DCEU/HSMTMTS| (@JTsLeague) June 26, 2022

Superfriends on and off the screen.

Grace and Calle are both notable for being the first Latina actresses to play their characters in live-action, as Barbara Gordon and Kara Zor-El are typically portrayed as Caucasian. That said, while Grace is definitely playing Babs, it’s yet to be confirmed if Calle is really Kara as rumor has it she might appear in The Flash as another version of Supergirl. e.g. Lara Lane-Kent.

Fans might also sense a deeper meaning in Grace’s caption. Her mention of multiple universes seems to be a nod to the multiversal scope of The Flash, which is believed to rewrite DCEU canon. Calle’s Supergirl will hail from the post-Flashpoint timeline Barry Allen creates in that movie, while Batgirl will then dwell in the rebooted universe that’ll form after Barry corrects his mistakes. That’s how Michael Keaton is set to show up in Batgirl as Batman once more.

We’ve still got a while to go until both of these women enter the DCEU, but the odds are good that Grace and Calle will become firm fan-favorites when they do.