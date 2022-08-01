The ‘Deadpool 3’ discussion has fans suggesting the perfect crossover

It’s not a secret that Deadpool 3 in development behind the scenes at Marvel Studios, with director Shawn Levy teaming up with his Free Guy and The Adam Project star Ryan Reynolds for a third time to bring the Merc with a Mouth into the cinematic universe for his feature-length debut.

As a staunchly R-rated, foul-mouthed, self-aware, meta, and gratuitously violent character, Wade Wilson was always going to stand apart form his MCU peers, so trying to predict who could pop up in his third solo adventure was always going to be tricky task when the possibilities are virtually limitless.

To further that notion, the introduction of the Multiverse Saga has now opened the doors even wider, to the extent that literally anyone from any iteration of any Marvel Comics property to have been adapted for the screen theoretically remains on the table, which is massively exciting for fans.

To that end, Deadpool defenders over on Reddit have been rattling off their ideal crossover opportunities, and some left-field suggestions are being made.

The obvious names like Josh Brolin’s Cable, Zazie Beetz’s Domino, and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man come up, while Reynolds’ own Blade: Trinity character Hannibal King is so outlandish that it makes total sense in the world of Deadpool 3. Naturally, a lot of folks can’t look past Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, but with Comic-Con having come and gone without a whiff of news, the focus has now turned to next month’s D23.