The director of the remake of a remake that got 3 sequels, a TV series, and has a reboot on the way open to a sequel

If ever there was a sentence that summed up Hollywood’s desire to never let a worthwhile IP stop and take a breath, it’s The Magnificent Seven director Antoine Fuqua admitting he’s open to the prospect of making the sequel to his remake of a remake that already got three follow-ups and a TV series of its own, with yet another episodic overhaul in active development.
Of course, if you want to split hairs then Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon – which was inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai, subsequently remade as the original 1960 version of The Magnificent Seven – is already gearing up to retell the original tale once again, which is overkill and then some.
Even though Prime Video recently revealed True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto is working on a streaming show based on the Western inspired by the Japanese classic, Fuqua nonetheless revealed to ComicBook that he’d be keen to revisit Denzel Washington’s Sam Chisholm.
“I think, Magnificent 7, I always wanted that character to have more of a story. I wanted, a bigger story, an arc with that character, you know? Very cool guy.”
Having directed the two-time Academy Award-winning legend in Training Day, The Magnificent Seven, and the Equalizer trilogy, Fuqua and Washington are no strangers to each other. However, there are quite literally a million different projects they could partner up on that would make more creative sense than the sequel to a remake that wasn’t even that big of a hit to begin with, seeing as it only earned $162 million at the box office against a $100 million budget and barely passed the Fresh threshold on Rotten Tomatoes by way of a 64 percent approval rating.