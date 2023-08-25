The director of the remake of a remake that got 3 sequels, a TV series, and has a reboot on the way open to a sequel

If ever there was a sentence that summed up Hollywood’s desire to never let a worthwhile IP stop and take a breath, it’s The Magnificent Seven director Antoine Fuqua admitting he’s open to the prospect of making the sequel to his remake of a remake that already got three follow-ups and a TV series of its own, with yet another episodic overhaul in active development.

Of course, if you want to split hairs then Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon – which was inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai, subsequently remade as the original 1960 version of The Magnificent Seven – is already gearing up to retell the original tale once again, which is overkill and then some.

via Sony

Even though Prime Video recently revealed True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto is working on a streaming show based on the Western inspired by the Japanese classic, Fuqua nonetheless revealed to ComicBook that he’d be keen to revisit Denzel Washington’s Sam Chisholm.

“I think, Magnificent 7, I always wanted that character to have more of a story. I wanted, a bigger story, an arc with that character, you know? Very cool guy.”

Having directed the two-time Academy Award-winning legend in Training Day, The Magnificent Seven, and the Equalizer trilogy, Fuqua and Washington are no strangers to each other. However, there are quite literally a million different projects they could partner up on that would make more creative sense than the sequel to a remake that wasn’t even that big of a hit to begin with, seeing as it only earned $162 million at the box office against a $100 million budget and barely passed the Fresh threshold on Rotten Tomatoes by way of a 64 percent approval rating.