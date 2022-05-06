The ‘Doctor Strange 2’ post-credits scene, explained

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has blown the MCU wide open and even in its final moment fans were left guessing what’s next.

As usual, Marvel has provided a post-credits scene to set up what’s coming next as the multiverse is further explored and in doing this a new character was introduced to fans.

Those who aren’t familiar with Marvel Comics may not know who this character is or what purpose she serves in the greater multiverse. So here’s everything you need to know about the newest addition to the MCU in the Doctor Strange 2 post-credits scene.

Doctor Strange 2 post-credits scene explained

Image via Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

In the post-credits scene for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we see Strange walking the streets as a portal appears to open behind him. Through the portal arrives Clea played by actress Charlize Theron.

Clea tells Strange he has caused an incursion, but together they are going to fix it. Strange agrees, and the pair head back into the portal to another dimension.

While this scene doesn’t really give a lot away, given Clea’s history in the comics its highly likely that they’re headed to the Dark Dimension. Apart from this, we can’t confirm what other universes have suffered an incursion.

Who is Clea?

Screengrab via Marvel Comics

Clea is a sorceress much like Doctor Strange himself though she has deep connections to the Dark Dimension.

In Marvel Comics, Clea is the niece of Dormammu who rules over the Dark Dimension and is an entity that fans would have seen during the first Doctor Strange movie.

Unlike Dormammu, Clea is generally a good character that rebelled against her uncle Doctor Strange’s help. Ultimately she would return to Earth with Strange living out her time at the Sanctum Sanctorum and becoming Strange’s wife.

Clea’s powers include shooting energy blasts, teleportation, mind control, illusion casting, and telekinesis. In the comics, while she is old, she still boasts the appearance of a younger woman.