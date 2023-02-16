These days, most movies premiere on streaming platforms a short while after their limited theatrical runs, but the cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is so confident about its work that they’re officially asking you to catch the movie in theaters.

Honor Among Thieves has all the hallmarks of a disastrous box office flop, boasting a generic fantasy premise that adapts a story where every other attempt before it has failed spectacularly. Still, for a movie centering around a tabletop campaign, this latest Dungeons & Dragons helmed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley has managed to bring together a remarkably star-studded cast.

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant are a few of these names, and even folks from the popular Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role are expected to make cameo appearances, many of whom are renowned voice actors and recognizable names from a number of different genre productions themselves.

Now, as we inch closer to the movie’s March 31 release, the cast is here to ask you to watch the movie on the “biggest screen possible,” which could be an indication that Dungeons & Dragons has finally done something about the subpar CGI quality of its adaptations.

The cast of ‘DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES’ partner with Moments Worth Paying For to tell you why the film is meant to be seen in theaters. (EXCLUSIVE) pic.twitter.com/QyrNrEJF5G — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 16, 2023

Indeed, these short promo clips seem to indicate that Honor Among Thieves will be playing in a different league compared to previous films. That, at the very least, implies we’ll have decent production value offsetting other aspects even if the story turns out to be below average, or unsuited for this medium as many gatekeepers are in the habit of repeatedly bringing up on social media.