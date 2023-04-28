The emotion of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ ending hasn’t hit Chris Pratt just yet

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fast approaching, the waterworks of many a fan are locked and loaded as we prepare for one of the most resounding farewells the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever seen. How many of these beloved adventurers are going to wind up with happy endings is anyone’s guess, but the very premise of the end of the Guardians will be enough to swell one’s tear ducts to the size of Groot’s biceps.

Of course, it’s one thing to have an emotional attachment to a franchise as a fan, but it’s quite another to have such attachments as the star of the show. While Chris Pratt‘s emotional state seems to be as fruitful as everyone else’s, there’s not a tear to be found.

In an interview with ET Online at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Hollywood premiere, the Star-Lord actor instead identified excitement and mindfulness as the chief emotions he was feeling, noting how the reality of the Guardians franchise being over hasn’t quite hit him yet.

“Well, I feel excited. I’m not sad yet. This is our big night to celebrate, and so I’m just trying to be present. I’m trying to be involved. I’m just trying to be here, take it all in and, and see all these shining faces and these folks dressed up like these characters.”

It may end up being a different story once the dust settles, but you can’t fault The Super Mario Bros. Movie star for smiling because it’s happening. Indeed, once audiences pack the theaters and no longer have to deal with the anxiety of waiting, we reckon everyone else will be taking a page out of Pratt’s book as these cheeky rebels take us on one last ride, give or take a series of sobs, of course.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will release to theaters on May 5.