The Ending Of The Flash Will Reportedly Create A New DCEU

Looking at the upcoming slate of DCEU projects coming to both theaters and HBO Max, it’s clear that there’s still no unified direction. Almost every project is happy to keep doing whatever it wants, so at this point it’s probably better to tear up the rule book and start from scratch. According to insider Daniel Richtman, that’s exactly what The Flash is planning to do.

Ever since the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut was first announced in October 2014, it’s been pegged as an adaptation of the Flashpoint storyline, which has the potential to reset the mythology as we know it. Warner Bros. are evidently and abundantly keen to move as far away from the SnyderVerse as possible, and a reset of the original timeline is one way to go about it.

Richtman offers that the conclusion of The Flash will create a new DCEU continuity, albeit one that keeps the door for numerous pocket realities to exist, and yes, that purportedly even includes the SnyderVerse. A quick glance at the roster, though, and it would appear there’s virtually no chance of the disparate strands of the DC Films output ever pulling together.

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad won’t address the first film at all, while Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Wonder Woman 3 are both headlined by stars hired by Zack Snyder. The Flash will see Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton share the screen as Batman, with the jury still out on how exactly Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam fits in, if it even does at all.

On top of that, J.J. Abrams’ Superman reboot and Zatanna will be marching to the beat of their own drum, as will his HBO Max shows, even if the streaming service’s Batgirl is technically part of the DCEU but looking to recast the canonical Commissioner Gordon, so it’ll be a mess for a while to come, no matter what The Flash accomplishes.