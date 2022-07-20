The enthusiastic first reviews for ‘Nope’ have been beamed up online

It looks like Nope is a resounding “yes!” from critics so far; with the release of Jordan Peele’s Nope just a handful of days away, the critics are coming in with their thoughts and, evidently, their praise.

Indeed, Peele is all but teed up for a trifecta of success in the horror genre, with Nope currently sitting at a toasty 90 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes after 62 reviews; for a film that follows Peele’s previous smash hits Get Out and Us, it’s hard to ask for better momentum at the moment.

Ross Bonaime of Collider called Nope the biggest and most hilarious piece from Peele we’ve ever seen, matched only by the poignancy with which all of its moving parts are delivered.

“With his third film, Nope, Peele is at his most expansive, his most adventurous as a filmmaker, and having more fun than we’ve seen from him in his already impressive filmography. With Nope, Peele once again proves that he’s not just one of the most interesting filmmakers working in horror today, he’s one of the most interesting filmmakers working, period.” Ross Bonaime via Collider

In another positive review for IGN, Siddhant Adlakha, called it one of the best summer flicks in a long time; smart, scary, and full of the artist’s love.

“It is, at once, a no-frills version of exactly what its trailers are selling — a film about objects falling from the sky, and characters catching glimpses of something sinister in the clouds — and yet, it’s entirely unlike its straightforward marketing, which provides hints of plot, but skillfully disguises its tone.” Siddhant Adlakha via IGN

And IndieWire‘s David Ehrlich lauded the ability of Jordan Peele to channel his high-flying creativity into something taut, yet magnificent.

“While Jordan Peele has fast become one of the most relevant and profitable of modern American filmmakers, Nope is the first time that he’s been afforded a budget fit for a true blockbuster spectacle, and that’s exactly what he’s created with it.” David Ehrlich via IndieWire

Nope releases to theaters on July 22.