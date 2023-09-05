‘The Exorcist: Believer’ trailer will make you believe it can live up to one of the scariest horror movies of all time

When The Exorcist: Believer revealed itself to the world moments before the first round of Oppenheimer screenings, hearts began to race in every way possible. Some on account of excitement for the sixth entry in the horror franchise, others on account of anxiety that it would go the way of the typical sixth entry in a horror franchise and be terrible.

The Exorcist: Believer is the source of strong feelings for many a moviegoer, and we have no doubt that, with this brand new trailer adding to the unique pile of hype, those feelings are only going to skyrocket.

Indeed, horror may not be known for eliciting warmth, but this new glimpse at Believer seems especially despairing. Beyond the woefully grim mini-monologue given by legacy figure Ellen Burstyn (who reprises her role as Chris MacNeil after first portraying the character in the original 1973 film), the newly-established tension between the two possessed children, in which one must apparently die so that the other may live, looks particularly harrowing for even the steeliest of horror aficionados.

But, however scary The Exorcist: Believer ends up being, it will likely pale in comparison to the prospect of going up against the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film at the box office; after all, it was enough to send Believer running with its tail between its legs to its new release date of Oct. 6.

Sadly, this means there’s no clash of titans on the scale of Barbenheimer (“Exorswift” has a ring to it, doesn’t it?) set to take place in the latter half of 2023, but we’ll live, which is probably more than can be said for the characters set to appear in The Exorcist: Believer when it lands next month.