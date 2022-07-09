The facts prove yet again that Netflix viewers will never tire of insipid romance

Netflix might funnel hundreds of millions of dollars into effects-driven action blockbusters, star-powered genre films, and prospective awards season contenders, but the recent success of Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between has proven yet again that the most perennially popular weapon in the streaming service’s arsenal could be the lightweight romance.

As per FlixPatrol, since premiering on the platform this past Wednesday, the latest tale of lovelorn attractive leads currently ranks as the third most-watched title on the platform’s global charts having secured a Top 10 position in a whopping 63 countries, even if the film has only managed to reach number one in Hungary, Portugal, and Romania.

Cr: Katie Yu/NETFLIX

Jordan Fisher and Talia Ryder star as Aidan and Clare, who make a pact agreeing to break up before they both head off to college. On their last evening together, the pair unsurprisingly find themselves revisiting their romantic past together, bringing the realization that they may be destined to remain together forever. Or then again, maybe not.

A 43 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 44 percent user rating is pretty much to be expected from Netflix froth, but once again, subscribers have found themselves drawn to a standard setup and wholesome formula that’s proven to be one of the platform’s main driving forces when it comes to cranking out in-house exclusives destined to find a sizeable audience.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, and Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between takes that notion to heart by providing nothing of substance, but a nonetheless comforting experience for fans of the genre.