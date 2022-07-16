The fantastic first installment in a trilogy that never happened flies high on Netflix

One of the great shames of 21st Century blockbuster cinema is that the proposed The Adventures of Tintin franchise never got any further than opening installment The Secret of the Unicorn.

Despite raking in $374 million at the box office, earning evenly-matched and equally enthusiastic critical and audience scores of 74 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, landing an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Score, and winning a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film, any plans for further outings have been dead in the water for a while now.

via Paramount

In 99 percent of cases, studios would be tripping over themselves to okay a pair of sequels to a family-friendly Steven Spielberg hit, never mind one that was developed alongside Peter Jackson (who was penciled in to direct the second chapter), boasted Edgar Wright and Joe Cornish as writers, and starred a bevvy of top names.

Sadly, it just wasn’t meant to be, but at least that hasn’t stopped The Secret of the Unicorn from continuing to win over new converts on Netflix. As per FlixPatrol, the whimsical and action-packed fantasy has landed a plum spot on the platform’s global viewership charts, which is probably only going to leave first-time watchers furious that The Adventures of Tintin ended before they could even get started.

It’s been almost 11 years since the propulsive performance capture epic hit theaters, and four since Spielberg and Jackson publicly outlined their desire to make another one, so we’d have to say the ship may have well and truly sailed on seeing the coiffed reporter back on the big screen.