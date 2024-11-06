The fate of ‘Transformers One’ may have already been revealed following lackluster box office performance

Let’s face it: Transformers One is far from the hit fans of the franchise were expecting. In fact, not unlike that Zachary Levi travesty, it might be one of the biggest box office bombs of the year. That doesn’t mean Hasbro is done with the idea, however. It actually sounds like the opposite might be true.

Transformers One was the first animated movie in the franchise to get a big screen release and it has been loved by both critics and fans. The only problem is that, despite starring Marvel’s Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime and Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, nobody is going out and seeing it. Still, director Josh Cooley looks poised to explore more in this iconic mecha franchise.

Speaking to Brands Untapped, Hasbro boss Oliver Dumont shared that there are already discussions about additional Transformers movies coming from Cooley that would explore more of the universe. We know what can happen when studios give high-quality new flicks a chance; could Transformers One be the next franchise golden child?

Image via Paramount Pictures

“It is early days, but never too soon to think about what’s possible! In fact, coming off of TRANSFORMERS ONE, we have been exploring future projects with the film’s director, Josh Cooley. The TRANSFORMERS franchise has such a rich history and passionate fandom, so there are so many facets that have yet to be explored in entertainment.”

This should bring a sigh of relief to all of the Transformers One defenders out there, as it suggests the film won’t just be a one-and-done ⏤ which is honestly the best-case scenario. It’s undoubtedly a great film, and perhaps when it lands on streaming, it’ll have a chance to build the audience it was hoping to capture in theaters.

What a follow-up to the movie would look like at this point is anyone’s guess. The movie doesn’t really set itself up for a sequel, but the world it inhabits is massive, so there are bountiful opportunities for additional storytelling. One of the best aspects of the animated movie is that it doesn’t tread on the toes of the previous live-action films, giving it lots of space between the two franchises to bring something new to the table.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Transformers One has only made $58.5 million at the domestic box office since it was first released on Sept. 20, 2024, with global earnings last reported to be $127.8 million. For perspective, before marketing, the movie cost around $75 million to make, so while it’s not a complete failure, it’s far from what creators and viewers alike were expecting.

For what it’s worth, our review of Transformers One could not have been more positive. The film earned 4.5 stars out of 5 due to its quality, meaning our bet is that future installments would make worthy additions to the Transformers canon. If you have yet to see the film, you’re in luck. Transformers One is available to purchase and rent now on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple TV, and Google Play. It’s also still playing in select theaters, so if you’re eager to get the big screen treatment, be sure to check your local spot.

