‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ trends on 20th anniversary of release

Looking back, we were spoiled rotten throughout 2001 when it came to the fantasy genre, with Hollywood sending out a regular procession of heavy hitters, even if some fared much better than others.

It was the year we were gifted blockbuster sequel The Mummy Returns, the beloved and enduringly popular Shrek, the criminally underrated Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Steven Spielberg picking up where Stanley Kubrick left off to deliver A.I. Artificial Intelligence, while Jurassic Park III and Tim Burton’s Planet of the Apes were also there.

However, two titans stand out among the crowd, and we are obviously referring to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. The first installment in Peter Jackson’s trilogy hit theaters exactly 20 years ago today on December 19, 2001, and fans have been paying tribute to an undisputed modern classic.

“THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING” was released on this day 20 years ago. pic.twitter.com/VYImpd0PCq — Films to Films 📽🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) December 19, 2021

Happy 20th anniversary to the fellowship of the ring!

I will do a better one next time. Because I love LOTR#LOTR20 #greatesttrilogy pic.twitter.com/AFcYt7nQZR — Nimo5877 (@nimo5877) December 19, 2021

LOTR: The Fellowship of the Ring turning twenty today is the first time I’ve ever officially felt “old”. pic.twitter.com/EMgo1WQNec — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) December 19, 2021

{Today marks the 20th Anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.} pic.twitter.com/HY9le1Rw8m — Jennifer Grantham (@Quill_Jen) December 19, 2021

Watching the extended cut for the first time! Almost 4 hours long let’s goooooo



Now watching: The Fellowship of the Ring pic.twitter.com/GFSyCUnkeV — Micah 💀✨ (@flirtyfae) December 19, 2021

On this day 20 years ago, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ was released in theaters and our lives changed forever pic.twitter.com/t0lRvvIByX — Pat Brennan (@pattbrennan8) December 19, 2021

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring is 20 years old today!



What a beautifully made movie, with lots of matte, models, sets, costumes, makeup, and wonderful visual effects 😍



My deep respect to @WetaWorkshop Peter Jackson and their whole crew 👏 https://t.co/nvya2fJdBF — The Spaceshipper 🚀 (@TheSpaceshipper) December 19, 2021

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring was theatrically released worldwide on 19 December 2001, 20 years ago. It's still considered one of the greatest and most influential films ever made. pic.twitter.com/eiOcgkJstO — best of tolkien (@bestoftolkien) December 19, 2021

On this day in 2001: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring was released in cinemas to the general public. Being the first part of Peter Jackson's film trilogy, the film captivated audiences and brought a new generation to #Tolkien's works. #LOTR20 #LOTR pic.twitter.com/cqDvVPFtba — Tolkien Society (@TolkienSociety) December 19, 2021

The relative disappointment of The Hobbit only served to make The Lord of the Rings feel that much more special, because not even Jackson could make lightning strike twice. It’s as close to perfection as big budget genre filmmaking has ever gotten, and you can guarantee that plenty of folks won’t need urging to fire up their copy of The Fellowship of the Ring to mark the momentous occasion.