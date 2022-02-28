The final ‘Morbius’ trailer has fans hungry for an Andrew Garfield cameo

The dark and vicious Morbius final trailer has just been released, and many fans are hoping that Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man will make an appearance.

The trailer shows more of Morbius‘ superhuman abilities as he swiftly takes out a room full of gunmen using the shadows, turning into bats, super-speed, and heightened senses. He struggles between his desire to hunt and consume blood or choosing to die and spare people, but Adrian Toomes / Vulture (Michael Keaton) believes he has a greater fate.

This dark tale is being well-received, but fans can’t help but think that Garfield could make an appearance and there may be some truth to it. After Spider-Man: No Way Home crushed it at the box office, people want more Spidey content. Petitions to bring Garfield back as Spider-Man have been circulating around social media, and Morbius could act as an introduction.

Waiting for a #Morbius Trailer With Andrew Garfield popping like pic.twitter.com/7zO4hCsheN — DerrickPoolNation (@Dee_jayxcv) February 28, 2022

Fans are excited at the prospect of seeing Garfield in Morbius.

me showing up to the cinema to watch morbius just because andrew garfield is in the google cast list: pic.twitter.com/9lM0WKomAR — natalie!! 🙃 (@hlwdandrew) January 15, 2022

Some have said that it’s their main incentive for going to see Morbius.

Where is Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man??? pic.twitter.com/KusXygpvX1 — Akshat Sangwan (@SangwanAkshat) February 28, 2022

There was hope that there would be some sign of the character in the trailer.

When #MORBIUS meets our SPIDER-MEN!



Jared Leto with Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0F2NVm8wp9 — Marvel Stans Telugu 🌘 (@Marvel_Stans) February 28, 2022

After the multiversal events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, some even believe Tom Holland could show up.

I guess Sony wanted to "surprise" us in the actual movie, whatever universe is Morbius is, to find out who is the Spidey in SSU. Please be Andrew!!! — Nero (@MSpector_JM) February 28, 2022

Other fans believe that Sony is being tight-lipped about it, similar to the secrecy surrounding No Way Home.

i really hope that andrew is in morbius (even just in an end credit scene or smth), because i’m really excited for this film & that would just make me more excited :’) #morbius #andrewgarfield #jaredleto pic.twitter.com/WnK4lcCq2s — ells | 2022 BEST ACTOR OSCAR ANDREW GARFIELD (@agcrfields) February 28, 2022

A post-credit scene would satisfy the rabid fanbase.

Sony is getting the public used to seeing Andrew as their Spider-Man moving forward. This helps haters/doubters accept the change before it's officially announced. Marketing tactics.#Morbius #TASM #SSU pic.twitter.com/W3hu36IjdZ — The void. (@christen_salem) February 28, 2022

There’s a theory that Garfield will first appear in Morbius, then Venom 3 before returning to The Amazing Spider-Man franchise to complete the trilogy.

Garfield isn’t confirmed for the movie, but there are some valid reasons to speculate. The Oscorp logo seen on Oscorp Tower is from The Amazing Spider-Man, and a bus ad that asks “Where Is Spider-Man?” could be referring to his disappearance during No Way Home. The aforementioned movie opened the door to these kinds of crossovers, and they might not want to shut it just yet.

Morbius comes to theaters April 1.