The first entry in a fantasy epic has begun its ascent of the Netflix charts

The barnstorming success of The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon proves that the viewing public still has an enormous appetite for fantasy, so perhaps it’s unsurprising that the debut entry in one of the most lucrative fantasy epics of all time is beginning to inch its way up the global Netflix streaming charts.

This is 2001’s evergreen Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which entered the Netflix top ten on 4 September and has now risen to number eight (as per FlixPatrol). This would kick off the barnstorming eight-film franchise that went on to dominate pop culture in the 2000s. Along the way it provided steady employment for a generation of British character actors and introduced the world to Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and many other young actors.

But why is it popular right now? After all, J.K. Rowling continues to nuke her reputation among young progressive fans, the Harry Potter franchise is in murky waters after the disappointing Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and there are no new theatrical releases on the horizon.

Perhaps the only bright light on the horizon for Potter fans is Hogwarts Legacy in early 2023, which offers players a chance to design their own students and guide them through the darkest secrets of the magical school. But that’s still quite a way out yet, so it’s unlikely to be driving viewing now.

The simple answer is probably that Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is just a heartwarming watch. Sure some of the CGI might be a little creaky by modern standards, but it’s got it where it counts.