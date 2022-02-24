Just over a week before its highly anticipated release, The Batman has received its first reactions. In an Instagram post, MTV shared a compilation video of critics’ reviews for Matt Reeves’ take on the Caped Crusader.

The reboot, which stars Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero and co-stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, and Jeffrey Wright, follows Bruce Wayne/Batman midway through his second year of fighting crime. In the film, Gotham City is under the threat of corruption from the Riddler, an enigmatic serial killer targeting Gotham’s elite.

In the Instagram video, MTV gathers review sources and shares positive comments from early screenings. MTV wrote, “The Batman reviews are in… and it looks like we’re in for a hell of a ride.” Check out the post below.

Understandably, there was plenty of apprehension from critics and audiences alike when the news broke that Pattinson would don the Batsuit, especially after Christian Bale and Ben Affleck set such high standards. However, it would appear that the Twilight actor has received praise for his performance, with critics raving about Pattinson’s take on one of the most iconic characters in pop culture. Such positivity raises hopes that Reeves’ reboot might give its predecessors some serious competition.

MTV Movies host Hanna Flint shared her thoughts, saying, “Matt Reeves delivers a nail-biting, gritty, and fun Batman coming-of-age story.” DC World is calling it “The Best Batman Yet,” and Kibla Ahmed Art says, “it’s like nothing we’ve ever seen before.” In addition, Unilad called it “absolutely euphoric,” Total Film said “sensational,” Empire described it as “gripping,” and Shortlist amped up the hype, saying it is “one helluva movie.” Lastly, Insider assured fans that “Robert Pattinson will be your new favorite Batman.”

The Batman hits theaters next week, March 4, and the early reviews look extremely promising.