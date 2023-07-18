Right now, you can rent or buy The Flash digitally from various online retailers. The swan song for director Zack Snyder’s take on the DC universe did not do well at the box office, and received only middling reviews from critics. At one point, it was also going to bring back Henry Cavill’s version of Superman, but changes in ownership and creative teams nuked this and now many are mourning what could have been.

As of this story’s filing, the above post on Reddit is burning up with more than 20 comments about an extended version of the post-credits scene which did make it into the project. Apparently (and take this with a grain of salt as nothing has leaked or been made official), Affleck and Cavill were going to appear on a computer screen in Barry Allen’s apartment, and Affleck’s Bruce Wayne was going to tell Barry he was in the wrong universe. In comments, some dispute how this was going to go without offering any proof, and for one fan fed up with the discourse, the exhausting debate ignores that nothing would really change.

Elsewhere, people are hoping for alternate takes to someday see the light of day, and another critic of the direction these heroic adaptations have taken says it is time to just rip off the Band-Aid and completely start over. In response, a different user concurs, but given how quickly DC and Warner Bros. have altered their direction when something goes wrong, it is an open question whether they can adopt Marvel’s discipline.

We’ll find out once Superman: Legacy debuts in 2025. Until then and a potential Cavill return in a multi-versal storyline down the road, we’ll always have Black Adam (which just might be inspiring Legacy’s plot).