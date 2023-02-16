‘The Flash’ fan poster brings to life DC’s take on ‘Multiverse of Madness’

The Flash is certainly going to be a busy blockbuster. We’re getting the return of both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batmen (Batmans?), Michael Shannon reprising his Man of Steel role as General Zod, and the barnstorming debut of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. Oh yeah, Ezra Miller’s Flash is apparently also featuring in some capacity.

With the Super Bowl trailer stoking the hype machine to white hot levels, fan artists are clearly inspired and we particularly love this poster from @arifinity_:

Miller’s Flash is front and center, along with the alt-Flash, and Supergirl. In a nice nod to what we know about the plot, these heroes are the juicy filling in a delectable Dark Knight sandwich. This poster is as good as anything we’ve seen from Warner Bros, so if they’re in the hiring mood we’d suggest they drop @arifinity_ a DM.

Despite everything going on with Ezra Miller it’s looking like The Flash is back on course to be a summer blockbuster. Inside word from Warner Bros from those who’ve seen it is very positive, so fingers crossed it’ll set the DCU up for future success.

The Flash is also looking as if it’ll be used to finally kiss goodbye to the last vestiges of Zack Snyder’s doomed DCEU project, particularly with the heavy Man of Steel lifts. Beyond this the future is Gunn-flavored, as his gigantic slate of upcoming projects looks set to redefine what the DCU can be. For once it seems like an exciting time to be a DC fan.

The Flash hits theaters on Jun. 15.