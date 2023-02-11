‘The Flash’ getting another vote of confidence has given fans hope for Barry Allen’s DCU future

DC Universe fans were slightly apprehensive after the official poster for the upcoming film The Flash was released this week.

The animosity stems from the controversy surrounding The Flash star Ezra Miller. The 30-year-old actor, who portrays the role of Barry Allen in the DCU, has been accused of many crimes. The list includes choking a woman, being charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after they attacked random individuals at a karaoke bar, burglary, and allegedly kidnapping and grooming children, among other things. Even though the actor eventually issued an apology, the public consensus was for The Flash to join Batgirl.

But despite the general air of negativity surrounding the upcoming film and its lead star, many people’s opinion regarding The Flash appeared to have shifted recently after a digital artist, Marvel and DC collaborator Kode Abdo, also known as Boss Logic, revealed that the project could be one of “the best comic book movies made.”

Abdo has shared on Twitter how excited he was for the film after someone he knows personally saw The Flash and gave it high ratings.

Someone I know who I highly respect their opinions on things that has also seen the #flash movie said it is quite possibly the best DC movie made, up there with the best comic book movies made.



Wasn't too hype for it, but I kinda am now 😁 pic.twitter.com/fPNLnvvLDU — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 11, 2023

Following Abdo’s remarks, a handful of social media users expressed their feelings regarding the matter. One Twitter user stated that The Flash film must be a hit if they decided to keep Miller despite the accusations.

Gotta be if they kept Ezra — venus (@aquapapi7) February 11, 2023

At the same time, another individual stated that their anticipation is building because of the many familiar faces in The Flash, including Michael Keaton, who played Batman years ago.

That’s so promising man I just hope it is, us DC fans need a win for a change, for all the mishaps & setbacks absolutely looking forward 2 seeing this movie, waited 30 odd years for Michael Keaton 2 return as Batman, not only him but 2 see Ben & new supergirl too! Hope it’s a hit — Ben Smith (@BenSmit49787810) February 11, 2023



Another social media user disclosed that they are looking forward to seeing The Flash. That same person also went as far as to suggest that this film may have prompted DC Universe CEO James Gunn to change how he was moving forward with other projects.

I have a feeling a big reason Gunn/Safran decided to do the reboot the way they did is because of how much they liked this movie. It might make a lot more sense once we see it. Looking forward to it. — murnikis77 (@murnikis77) February 11, 2023

If James Gunn enthusiastically endorsing the film didn’t convince people, Abdo’s post about The Flash has definitely brought fans some hope regarding Barry Allen’s future.

I needed some hope 😅 — BIG BOUJEE❤️‍🔥 (@TheBBWBombshell) February 11, 2023



But the fact remains that no matter what anyone’s opinion is when it comes to Miller and The Flash, only time will tell if the movie will successfully perform in theaters.

The Flash is set to premiere on June 16.