‘The Flash’ got it easy when the first trailer for ‘Batman’ was released specifically because fans hated Michael Keaton

After much hype and anticipation, the first full-length trailer for The Flash was finally unveiled at the weekend, where it generated exactly the response everyone was expecting.

There were plenty of fans who were left with their jaws on the floor at the stunning footage on display, while the trolls were inevitably aroused for a multitude of reasons, some of which were nothing but silly. If you’re blasting Ben Affleck’s Batman for wearing a sports bra, then questions need to be asked about your motivations.

It was arguably the most buzz for a non-Marvel promo we’ve seen in a long time, but compared to Tim Burton’s Batman, The Flash had an easy ride. It’s very easy to forget given its towering status in the pop culture pantheon, but diehard Dark Knight defenders utterly rejected the game-changing blockbuster at first.

They blasted Burton’s hiring as director, and couldn’t stomach the thought of comedic actor Michael Keaton bringing the Caped Crusader to life, forcing Warner Bros. to hastily assemble a trailer and sent it out to theaters for the sole purpose of stemming the tide.

The original teaser trailer for BATMAN (1989), which was rushed out in response to the negativity surrounding Michael Keaton as The Caped Crusader. pic.twitter.com/PxXdBUoPT3 — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) February 15, 2023

The Lion King would be proud of how things have come full circle for The Flash, then, with Keaton’s comeback now one of the most exciting elements of a film DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn labeled one of the finest superhero blockbusters he’s ever seen. There’s still four months to go until the Scarlet Speedster zooms into theaters, so we can expect sentiment to shift several times over by then.