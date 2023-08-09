‘The Flash’ hitting an unwanted DC milestone finally sees it nipping at the heels of Marvel and Disney Plus

Did some DC obsessive out there find a Monkey’s Paw and wish that The Flash, that infamous Warner Bros. box office bomb, would finally outdo Marvel in some kind of record? That’s what it seems like, anyway, as the Ezra Miller vehicle looks set to come close to beating the rival House of Ideas to the finish line for a race that we really wish wasn’t being run.

Thanks to Max’s full schedule for the month of August (as pointed out by The Direct), we know The Flash isn’t going to be making its streaming debut anytime soon. The earliest it can possibly do so, then, is Sep. 1, which would be 77 days after its theatrical release. However, it’s highly likely to be later than that to some extent. In other words, The Flash is most probably going to take over 80 days to become available to stream.

Not only is that the longest it’s ever taken a DC movie of the past few years to debut on streaming, it’s also nipping at the heels of Marvel’s record over on Disney Plus as well. Marvel Studios has become increasingly more reluctant to offer its films up to the platform over the past year. The last three MCU movies to hit cinemas just happen to have the biggest gaps between their theatrical and streaming releases — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (82 days), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (both 89 days).

The Flash‘s Max drop could very easily surpass the time it took Black Panther 2 to hit Disney Plus, and once it crosses that it’s not all that long until it reaches beyond Ant-Man 3 and Guardians 3 to boot. Who knows, the much-maligned multiversal epic might just steal the crown from Marvel after all, proving once and for all that we should be careful what we wish for.