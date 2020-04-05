The Flash May Be Delayed As WB’s Reportedly Scared Of Captain Marvel 2

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano will make a cameo in season 2 of The Mandalorian and a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max – WB’s upcoming standalone film centered around the Flash will most likely be delayed yet again in order to avoid competition with Disney’s hotly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel.

The Brie Larson-led follow-up’s new release date – the result of Disney’s hectic reshuffling of its long-term release schedule in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic – has now been set exactly one week after that of The Flash, which for now remains as July 1st, 2022. Captain Marvel 2, meanwhile, is set to be with us on July 8th, 2022.

The release of the DCEU pic will likely be pushed back rather than moved forward, too, owing to the fact that principal photography – so said stunt coordinator Eunice Huthart in a recent interview with ScreenRant – was originally meant to start at the end of April but, like many other superhero films, has been postponed indefinitely due to the virus. And according to our sources, WB is scared of the competition they’d face from the MCU pic landing a week after and so are now seriously considering pushing the date again.

Whether The Flash will be a light reboot or a total overhaul of the character and his world as they were previously established in the 2017 critical and commercial blockbuster bust Justice League remains to be seen. But given the success of Todd Phillips’ Joker, a drastic change seems like the way to go. Especially since we’ve heard that the film’s adapting the “Flashpoint” arc from the comics, which is going to result in a lot of events we’ve seen take place in the DCEU being wiped from continuity or altered significantly.