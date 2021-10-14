The Flash Producer May Have Just Teased Henry Cavill Cameo

The Flash movie promises not to skimp on fan service. Though it’s the first solo movie for the Scarlet Speedster, Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen will be joined by a roster of iconic heroes, both old favorites and new additions to the DCEU. Michael Keaton is back as Batman after 30 years, with Ben Affleck also on board as his Bruce Wayne. Then there’s Sasha Calle joining the franchise as Supergirl. But will Superman also make an appearance?

DC fans are forever clamoring for more of Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel, but with Affleck on board, it’s not out of the realms of possibility that he could drop by The Flash, too. And the movie’s producer might just have teased this happening on Instagram. Barbara Muschietti posted on social media recently to tease The Flash‘s presence at this weekend’s DC FanDome. One fan responded by saying they hope to see Cavill in the film. In an intriguing move, the producer liked the comment.

Twitter account @FlashFilmNews noticed the comment and created a fun video about it, using a clip of Miller’s hero from Justice League to illustrate what we’re all thinking.

Obviously, this doesn’t necessarily mean anything. The fan’s comment opens by saying how excited they are for The Flash, so it’s possible Muschietti liked it for that reason rather than their mention of Cavill. But we’re so desperate to have The Witcher star back in the red and blue that we’ll take any hint that it’s going to happen we can get, no matter how small.

If a Cavill cameo really is a thing, though, we might find out about it this weekend, as Muschietti promises a little “surprise” is coming at DC FanDome. Remember, the 24-hour event, which will also showcase the likes of The Batman, Black Adam, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and much more besides, kicks off at 10am PT/1pm ET on October 16th. The Flash, meanwhile, hits theaters on November 4th, 2022.