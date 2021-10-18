The Flash Producer Says Ben Affleck Was Emotional Over Batman Return

The history between Ben Affleck and Batman is complicated, and it started from the second he was first announced as Zack Snyder’s Caped Crusader. Plenty of fans blasted the decision for the sole reason that he was Ben Affleck, which obviously isn’t something the two-time Academy Award winner is able to change.

He won over a lot of the doubters with his performance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, before Joss Whedon’s Justice League reshoots killed his enthusiasm for the character entirely. On top of that, Affleck was battling against a recurrence of his alcohol addiction, which ultimately saw him drop out of the director’s chair for his planned solo movie, and eventually as the Dark Knight himself.

We’ll be seeing him again in November of next year when The Flash comes to theaters, in what could mark his final hurrah under the cape and cowl. In an interview with Billibilli, producer Barbara Muschietti revealed that both Affleck and Keaton got emotional when they suited up for the first time in a long time.

“It was amazing to see that both of them, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, got quite emotional at coming back once they were with us and they got to put on the cowl and the cape. I think they both felt the small joy that comes with playing that character back and had fun with it, it was a great experience.”

It’s clear that one of the major reasons Affleck signed on for The Flash was because he felt he had unfinished business as Batman, so the chances are very high he’ll be going out on his own terms.