2021 was quite the year for the Snyderverse, which is what DC fans have dubbed the films that exist in the cinematic universe crafted by director Zack Snyder. The year saw the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League and received acclaim from critics and fans alike. However, the film’s success could be too little, too late for Snyder fans.

A recent rumor from MyTimeToShineHello on Twitter suggested that the upcoming film The Flash will “erase” every movie from the Snyderverse. We can obviously take those rumors with a grain of salt, as they are unconfirmed, but it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise if things did play out that way. Warner Bros. has shown little interest in continuing the story that Snyder was trying to tell, and at this point, it’s fair to guess that they’ve already moved on.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that all of Snyder’s work will be erased, however. Ezra Miller, who has portrayed the Flash in the DCEU, was asked by a fan on Instagram about the rumors of the Snyderverse getting erased. He responded by essentially saying that it would be impossible for anybody to erase the work the director has done.

Now, these comments from Miller don’t really discredit the rumor. Warner Bros. can’t “erase” Snyder’s works in a literal sense but it can choose to act like they never existed. Snyderverse fans are desperate for more films, but Miller’s comments are far from a guarantee that there will be. It seems like Snyder has moved on to other things as he works on the upcoming Netflix film Rebel Moon. There’s always the chance that he’ll return to the DCEU down the line, but that appears less likely with each passing day.