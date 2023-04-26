‘The Flash’ trailer has SnyderVerse fans grieving the loss of a DC icon who’s already out the door

DC’s upcoming superhero film The Flash has brought fans to tears thanks to a single line that was said in the latest trailer. Fans are preparing themselves to give their final salutes to a soon-to-be leaving DC actor, who will no longer be part of the DCU after the timeline reboot.

In the second trailer, Ben Affleck‘s Batman gave a piece of advice to Barry Allen (played by Ezra Miller) that triggered some tears in fans once they realized that they were going to lose an awesome actor in this superhero franchise. While fans never got to see a lot of the Snyderverse’s version of Batman, this quote was able to make up for things fans are about to lose.

DC’s co-chief James Gunn has confirmed that Batman will be part of the DC reboot and will debut in a live-action adaptation of Batman: The Brave and The Bold, the character will be recast to a different actor. Affleck has confirmed that he will not be returning to the franchise. At the same time, the actor has said in the past that he has no interest in directing anything for James Gunn’s DCU.

Asides from the final glimpse of Batfleck, DC’s The Flash will star Michael Keaton reprising his role of Batman since he last played the character in 1992. The film will also introduce Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, as the film bring back the events of Man of Steel, but with some alterations due to the Flash’s time-traveling antics.

The Flash is said to be the catalyst for the DCU reboot and will be dashing its way to theaters on June 15, 2023.