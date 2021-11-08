The Foo Fighters Made A Secret Horror Movie And The Internet Has Thoughts

As one of the biggest rock bands in the world, the Foo Fighters are always busy guys, especially when you factor in the multitude of side projects and outside endeavors that they all seem to have going on at any given time.

With that in mind, it came as a major surprise that not only did Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shifflet, and Rami Jaffee shoot an entire horror movie without anybody finding out, but it’s just been acquired by Open Road Films and will score a theatrical release on Feb. 25 next year.

As you can see from the reactions below, the internet is greeting the announcement of Studio 666 with a mixture of shock, surprise, and excitement.

let me tell you i was not expecting my friend excitedly yelling at me while i tried to steal a cinnamon raisin bagel to be about a foo fighters horror movie — kat (@par1stexas) November 8, 2021

What do you mean the foo fighters are making a campy rock horror movie????? pic.twitter.com/c4zJ3YvRN6 — Mel🍑6.0 Warning🔊 (@potato_crisp) November 8, 2021

FOO FIGHTERS MOVIE LOOKS LIKE A SHITTY CAMP CLASSIC ALREADY IM SO EXCITED — kat (@par1stexas) November 8, 2021

foo fighters releasing a horror comedy on my birthday? yes. https://t.co/2hF8RYQuQI — skye ‎☾ (@newmagiic) November 8, 2021

Foo Fighters horror comedy? Yes, I’ve always needed this and never knew. Can’t wait. https://t.co/49dcpC54AH — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) November 8, 2021

As a big fan of The Monkees TV show, especially the spooky episodes, and a big fan of the Foos, I am super excited to see this! — Morticia Frump-Addams🦇🦃 (@Vanessa82661507) November 8, 2021

The story came from Grohl, which was then hammered into a screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, with Hatchet III and Slayer: The Repentless Killogy‘s BJ McDonnell directing after serving as a camera operator on James Wan’s Malignant and Top Gun: Maverick.

Studio 666 stars the Foo Fighters as themselves and follows the band as they move into a cavernous mansion in Encino that’s steeped in the blood and guts of rock ‘n roll history to record their tenth album. However, Grohl finds himself wrestling with evil supernatural forces that threaten both his fellow fighters of foo as well as their music and lives. It sounds suitably ridiculous, so it’s probably destined for cult classic status.