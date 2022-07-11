‘The Gray Man’ already getting mixed reactions

We’re just a couple of days away from the limited theatrical release of the upcoming action thriller The Gray Man, and a few days more from its primary home aboard Netflix. Thus, it’s about time for the reviews to start rolling in, and it looks like The Gray Man is still in a gray area as far as a consensus goes.

Indeed, for every review that praises the combative and comedic chemistry of Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, there’s another that feels the film is a great example of how to bore an audience.

David Ehrlich of IndieWire wasn’t happy with the Russo brothers’ latest outing, noting how it nearly made him nostalgic for Red Notice, another Netflix action film that was shallowly received by critics.

THE GRAY MAN is just 2 hours of Tom Clancy rejects shouting brainless shit like "make him dead" between bland action scenes in beautiful locations, all of which leads to the most hilariously stupid bad guy backstory reveal i've ever seen. almost made me nostalgic for Red Notice. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) July 11, 2022

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo, on the other hand, thought it to be a greatly entertaining blend of some of the best action thriller franchises in history.

The Gray Man is two hours of James Bond meets Fast and Furious. Super exciting action, massive scale & set pieces, solid, self aware performances, consistent laughs, just a whole lot of fun. Gosling and Evans rule, supporting cast great, it’s a little obvious but never boring. pic.twitter.com/hSoTwgCMfA — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 11, 2022

Another twitter user, in a positive blurb for the film, took the time to highlight the performances of Ana de Armas and Dhanush, who apparently stood out amongst the film’s dizzyingly talented cast.

#TheGrayMan was Top Notch – High Octane – Action scene after scene. @RyanGosling and @ChrisEvans are electric together and the banter is too good! Great features from #AnaDeArmas and @dhanushkraja who completely stole the show. Netflix and @Russo_Brothers best yet. pic.twitter.com/A2KyCbRahh — herza (@Sinister5ive) July 11, 2022

In a more balanced review, Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture called it a step down from the greats, but did its due service as a popcorn movie.

THE GRAY MAN is a tactically aggressive, assassin action film by the Russo Brothers. Ryan Gosling brings his usual stoic toughness against Chris Evans’ wicked charm. Not as impressive as the Mission: Impossible or John Wick films but still a hefty piece of popcorn entertainment. pic.twitter.com/ggXuErNUYs — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) July 11, 2022

But Kyle Buchanan, a film columnist for The New York Times, ranked the film among Netflix’s worst projects.

THE GRAY MAN is Netflix’s emptiest star vehicle yet. If DALL•E simulations cost $200 million this is exactly what they would produce — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) July 11, 2022

Somehow, it makes the anticipation for the film all the more exciting; will it be good, or will it be bad? Perhaps it’s not the most hopeful meta tension the Russo brothers could have asked for, but hopefully it swings in their favor and, by extension, ours as well.

The Gray Man will have a limited theatrical release on July 15 before releasing to Netflix on July 22.