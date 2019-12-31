The Grudge Director Says Future Sequels May Explore Different Time Periods

You’ve no doubt heard of the Grudge, but what if that infamous curse traveled beyond the modern era?

Turns that’s not entirely outside the realm of possibility, after director Nicolas Pesce revealed his desire to develop future sequels that would take The Grudge outside the confines of Japan and America “and potentially even leave the modern era.”

Those comments come by way of Bloody Disgusting’s “The Boo Crew” Podcast, where Pesce appeared to promote his R-rated horror flick ahead of its long-anticipated premiere in North America this weekend (UK viewers will be able to experience full-frontal terror from January 24th). Amid chatter about his stylistic approach to the cult horror classic, the filmmaker teased the ever-lasting nature of that dreaded curse.

Via Bloody Disgusting:

I do, but they sorta involve spoilers. I think the overarching thing would be to take it to more places than just Japan and America, and potentially even leave the modern era. This is something to me…the Grudge is not a thing that happened once, it’s been happening forever. It’s just a matter of revealing when and where that happened. I think that there’d be something cool in going way far back and doing something that’s less contemporary and seeing what shape this sort of thing has taken the form of in other forms and other places.

Relocating The Grudge to a brand new country is certainly an exciting prospect, not to mention the idea of whisking horror fans back in time for a retro-inspired Grudge film. Of course, it’s nigh on certain that Pesce’s future plans will hinge on the success – or lack thereof – of next month’s reboot. This is the first installment in the cult franchise since 2009, when viewers endured the straight-to-video Grudge 3, so here’s hoping Pesce and his team are able to deliver something special.

The Grudge creeps into theaters (and into your dreams) on January 3rd, before expanding across the pond in time for January 24th, 2020.