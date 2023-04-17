‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ finally gets a big payoff in new ‘GOTG3’ promotional footage

New promotional footage for James Gunn’s upcoming Marvel swan song, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, showed off that one of the characters received a major upgrade. This new ability was hinted back during the franchise Holiday Special, and both fans and the Guardians of the Galaxy star in question are excited for this new addition to the film.

Karen Gillan retweeted a short video with the caption “New arm, who dis.” The video had her character, Nebula using her new arm that was gifted to her by Rocket Raccoon during the holiday special. Her new vibranium upgrade, which once belonged to Bucky, was seen being used as a blaster attachment.

Thanks to this new clip, Among Us isn’t the only video game that fans assumed was a primary influence for the film. There are now claims that Capcom’s Mega-man was also another influence and the evidence checks out. Both Mega-man and Nebula are blue robots and use canon weapons on their left arm. Never mind that the Guardians of the Galaxy films have a tendency to reference the 80s a fair bit. Mega-man was released in 1987, seven years after the release of Pac-Man, a game referenced in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which debuted in 1980.

My first thought right away, pic.twitter.com/odWxp933To — RangerDanger (@JonRange75) April 16, 2023

James Gunn retweeted Gillan’s tweet and replied to it with “Courtesy Rocket.” Of course, no references to Mega-Man were made by the film’s director.

Courtesy Rocket. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 16, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is said to be the final installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise. Trailers for the film tease both an action-packed and emotional finale, seeing as Dave Bautista announced his MCU departure and Gunn is off to work as co-lead of DC Studios with Peter Safran. This Marvel blockbuster is set to arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023.