James Gunn and the Guardians of the Galaxy cast are currently hard at work on the delayed but highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This will wrap up the story that began in 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy, with all that have seen the script describing it as a tear-jerker.

We won’t see Vol. 3 until summer 2023, though before that comes Disney Plus exclusive The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is being shot at the same time. Now we have some set pictures (via The Direct) that may prove very illuminating to the story.

They show a suburban house with Christmas decorations next to an overturned cop car. Check them out:

New ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ Photos Reveal Action Scene On Earth (Exclusive)



The Direct has released new images from the set featuring an action sequence in what looks to be Beverly Hills.



via https://t.co/IWYTH2gpnv pic.twitter.com/drEPFbrgGQ — Multiverse_Kingdom (@Multiverse_KnDm) March 29, 2022

This is a good indication that the Guardians will be spending the holiday season on Earth, which will presumably see Peter Quill teaching Drax, Rocket, Gamora, and Groot about the true meaning of Christmas.

This isn’t the team’s first trip to Earth, as they all participated in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame that took place outside the ruins of the Avengers headquarters. Even so, they were essentially background figures in that fight, and I’d love to see Pratt’s Star-Lord excited about being back on his home planet after so long in space.

So far we don’t know what the conflict will be in this, though if someone is flipping cars over, I suspect there’s going to be more high-octane action than your average Christmas special.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on Disney Plus in late 2022.