The ‘Hellraiser’ reboot has already set a major franchise record

Hulu is getting ready to unleash its horror original reboot of Hellraiser right in time for Halloween, and before its launch, it has already broken a record for the franchise.

As of right now, with 47 critic reviews lodged, 2022’s Hellraiser has an impressive 85 percent Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score, which is comfortably a new benchmark for the long-running series.

According to the aggregation site — and to no surprise, the previous number one was the original 1987 Hellraiser flick with a commendable 70 percent score. Heading down the rankings, the original’s first two sequels both fell short of the original scoring 50 and 40 percent respectfully, but things got worse as more entries were released.

Hellraiser: Judgement from 2018 has a woefully low 26 percent score, but was still good enough to beat out both Hellraiser: Inferno and Hellraiser: Deader, which each landed between 10 and 20 percent rotten.

Even worse still, there are three Hellraiser films that failed to score a single percentile point, and we feel it’s best we don’t name these utter failures that launched between 2002 and 2011, seeing as they aren’t worth anyone’s time.

While fans haven’t yet had their chance at experiencing the latest reboot of Hellraiser, all signs are pointing towards the best entry in years. With the first reviews arriving earlier this week, supporters have had a tease at what’s to come, and it sounds like more of the same signature gore horror fans have grown to love from the franchise.

Hellraiser will land on Hulu on Oct. 7.