The highly-awaited ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ finally has a Disney Plus release date

Double double, toil and trouble, something wicked this way comes; the Sanderson sisters are back! Hocus Pocus 2 sees the (literal) revival of the famous Sanderson witches to Salem as Disney Plus has them flying back onto our screens just in time for Halloween.

During its recently held Upfront presentation to advertisers, Disney announced that the sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic will land on September 30, allowing viewers to gear up a whole month in advance of Halloween. Hocus Pocus 2 is set in modern-day Salem, where three young women accidentally light the black candle, allowing the Sanderson sisters to reemerge once more.

“It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow’s Eve.”

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will be reprising their roles as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, three 17th-century witches who consume the life force of children in order to obtain immortality. They’ve been foiled twice before, but is the third time the charm? Bette Midler shared a first look at the sisters on her Instagram last year, writing “Sistaaaaahs. ‘Tis time!”

A rough-cut footage from the film was also shown at the event. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, in the clip two girls come across the forbidden Black Flame Candle and end up lighting it, inadvertently summoning the witches to Salem in the present day. The tension in the atmosphere is further heightened as Midler screams, “Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we’re back!” as the sisters appear. The trio then starts singing the Elton John cover of “The B***h* Is Back” with appearances from returnee cast member Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, and new cast member Sam Richardson.

Joining them in the film are Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo as the three young teenagers who must foil the wicked witches’ plans, as well as Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

Hocus Pocus 2 will be available to stream on Disney Plus from September 30th, 2022.