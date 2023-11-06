The highly profitable surprise 3rd entry in a franchise that should have never even existed beyond the original camps out on streaming

There are certain movies that should never become franchises, and not just because recapturing seminal magic is a near-impossible task. Blair Witch consisting of three full-length features is but one notable example, because neither of its successors came close to justifying their existence.

The 1999 original is without a doubt one of the most important and influential releases of the last 25 years that left behind a cinematic legacy few other titles can lay claim to, both in and outside of its chosen genre. Sequel Book of Shadows was an abomination, although its director is smart and savvy enough to know that.

Image via Lionsgate

Adam Wingard had a reputation for delivering lo-fi nightmares that always fared decently among both critics and their intended target audience, and while his surprise threequel was a massive hit after recouping its $5 million budget nine times over at the box office, Rotten Tomatoes approval ratings of only 38 and 31 percent from critics and crowds underlined the pointlessness of the exercise.

Originally marketed under the title of The Woods, it wasn’t until public screenings began that Blair Witch‘s true intentions were revealed, but beyond that savvy marketing hook there wasn’t much to recommend. Spooky season might be in the rear-view mirror, but the third installment in a saga that never needed to exist beyond one has nonetheless ventured deep into the woods on streaming, with FlixPatrol naming it as one of the most-watched movies on the Starz worldwide charts.

There’s even been rumors of another Blair Witch revival, but history has proven that avenue to be a fruitless exercise twice over already.