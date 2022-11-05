The horrendously bad remake of an explosive all-time classic gets extreme on streaming

Katheryn Bigelow’s 1991 action classic Point Break had already been loosely remade to great effect with The Fast and the Furious, so there was really no need for an official retread to exist. It happened, though, and even the most forgiving of genre aficionados were left wondering why one of the all-time greats was allowed to be desecrated in such banal fashion.

Luke Bracey and Édgar Ramírez are most definitely not Keanu Reeves and Johnny Utah, with the 2015 dynamic between Johnny Utah and Bodhi borderline nightmarish in how wooden and forced it feels. Admittedly, a couple of the stunt sequences are undeniably impressive, but that’s not really worth much when everything else is such a colossal letdown.

An 11 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 29 percent user rating sums things up pretty neatly, while the unnecessarily expensive $105 million blockbuster could only bring in $133 million at the box office. Nobody wanted, needed, or asked for a new spin on Point Break, something that was reflected in critics, crowds, and paying customers turning their noses up at it.

Despite being one of the worst and most needless remakes of the modern era, Ericson Core’s pale imitation has somehow managed to take things to the extreme all over again on streaming. As per FlixPatrol, Point Break V2.0 has been surfing the waves of renewed success on the iTunes global charts, even if we’d be more than happy were it to sink beneath the surface – never to be heard from again.