In the modern-day age of Hollywood, there’s undoubtedly a particular feeling that rears its ugly head in regard to the oversaturation of a certain type of movie. Of course, the creature feature sub-genre is certainly one of the biggest culprits, with a large portion of creature horrors deemed as “too much” in the Hollywood bubble. And if it wasn’t already bad enough, Meg 2: The Trench is now living proof that sometimes it really is just beating a dead horse.

That’s certainly not to say that the pulse-pounding sequel isn’t enjoying a fair amount of success, because it definitely is. In fact, it would be hard to disagree with the notion that the creature feature sequel is absolutely the hottest movie on the planet right now — and there’s no denying that it’s proving to be the hottest horror hit of the summer at the box office as well.

Image via Warner Bros.

But while the movie continues to soar alongside ever-popular flicks such as Barbie and Oppenheimer at the box office, it’s hard to ignore the simple fact that the horror feature is being ripped apart by critics as far as the eye can see. Taking a step back to remember that the movie harbored a score of 0% on Rotten Tomatoes just a few short days ago, it’s not at all surprising when you sit down and realize that there are 9 other movies just like it.

Breaking it down, there are a variety of creature feature horrors that include a strongly similar premise of a prehistoric megalodon shark attacking a group of helpless victims. That’s not to say that each of these movies is exactly like Meg 2, but there’s also no denying that wearing out the same concept over and over becomes stale pretty quickly — at least in the eyes of critics.