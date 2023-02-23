The math seems simple enough. Everybody loves The Clone Wars. Almost everybody hates the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Why not remake the sequel trilogy in the Clone Wars format?

Well, most folks apparently continue to harbor a deep-seated resentment of the sequel trilogy and everything it has to do with the galaxy far, far away canon. That’s why, when a fan account recently asked the community if they’d be interested in an animated series set around the sequel trilogy timeline, the responses were overwhelmingly negative, though there were some interesting counterarguments.

A #StarWars animated series set around the time of the Sequel Trilogy… YES ✅ or NO 🚫?? pic.twitter.com/Kn7oNqlDGa — Star Wars Culture (@SWCulture) February 21, 2023

To paraphrase most Star Wars diehards, the answer is no.

Now that’s out of the way, let’s genuinely consider this for a second. Wouldn’t it be amazing if Dave Filoni, the tried and tested savior of Star Wars, developed a sequel trilogy story?

Um…… if whoever did this is doing it then sure damn — The CjH Entertainment (@TheCjHPodcast) February 21, 2023

If the Clone Wars and Rebels communities get behind something, then we know it’s quality Star Wars.

I’ll pass. Not a hard pass. But a casual pass. I may be convinced to watch it if the Clone Wars, Rebels, Bad Batch communities give it good marks. — random nobody (@NicholasVela14) February 21, 2023

It would be amazing if they managed to fill the gap between The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker or even expand on their lore. At the very least, we might be compelled to look at them in a different light.

yes to fill in the gaps between 7 8 9 — Lord Brian Urso, Lead Guitarist of Gideons Mob (@TheMobRules73) February 21, 2023

The House of Mouse would be wise to steer clear of the sequels for the time being. The MandoVerse is continuing to garner acclaim on Disney Plus, and even Andor has gone a treat with most Star Wars fans. This might be the ultimate fate of George Lucas’ ambitious cinematic universe; to become a household name in the current streaming wars.

Because frankly, you know as well as we do that it’s been a long time since Star Wars actually worked on the big screens. People might show the prequels love these days, but back when they were originally coming out in theaters, they were the worst thing to happen to cinema since 3D glasses.